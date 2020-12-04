Coroner called to scene of Schuylkill County high-rise fire

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The coroner was called to the scene of a fire that broke out Friday morning.

Crews responded to the ‘Tamaqua Hi-Rise’ apartment building around 6:15am for a fire on the 16th floor.

Dozens of residents were evacuated from the building as first responders fought the fire.

At least one person had to be airlifted from nearby Tamaqua High School. No word on their condition.

Schuylkill County dispatch confirmed the coroner was called to the scene but it’s unknown how many, if any, fatalities are involved.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

