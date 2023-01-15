Two teens died in a house fire on Long Island Wednesday morning, police said. FILE: (WWTI)

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire Saturday night.

The Monroe County Communications Center told Eyewitness News several fire companies were called to a residential fire in the 9100 block of Wilson Court at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night.

During the course of the fire and further investigation, Coolbaugh Township Fire Chief George Dobson says the coroner had to be called to the scene.

The Coolbaugh Township Fire Chief tells Eyewitness News details are limited as the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department investigates the scene.

A state police fire marshal was also called to the scene according to Chief Dobson.

None of the firefighters were injured according to the chief.

Police have not released any information on any other injuries or who the coroner was called for.

Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is released.