MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Monroe County.

It happened Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. in the area of Route 940 (Paradise Valley Road) and Devils Hole Road in Mount Pocono.

Police have the road blocked off at Route 940 and Knob Street near ShopRite. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.