ST. CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office and the St. Clair Police Department are investigating a death near the scene of a car fire Saturday morning.

According to the Schuylkill County Communication Center, emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Burma Road for a reported car fire around 5 a.m.

Officials said the coroner was called to the scene but there is no word if there were any other injuries.

As of 11:30 a.m., crews were released from the scene.

The St. Clair Police Department says they are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more information as it is made available.