BARTONSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a Friday morning fire in the Poconos.

The call came in for a report of a fire around 11:15 a.m. at a home on Beehler Road in Bartonsville.

There is no official word on how many people have been impacted by the blaze but the coroner has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring you the latest information as it is released.