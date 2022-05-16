RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Susquehanna County Coroner was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Rush Township.

The crash happened at 9:00 Monday morning on State Route 706 in Rush Township. The crash has closed Route 706 from the intersection of State Route 267 to the intersection of PA 858. PennDOT says the estimated time of reopening is 11:00 a.m.

Courtesy PennDOT

Pennsylvania State Troopers are on scene reconstructing the crash, which they say also involved a dump truck.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will continue to update as more information is released.

For the latest update on traffic and road conditions, drivers can check 511PA.com.