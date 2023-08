SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has been called to a motorcycle crash on Route 61 Friday afternoon.

According to officials, a motorcycle crashed around 2:30 p.m. on Tumbling Run Road in the area of Route 61.

The coroner has been called to the scene and state police are continuing to investigate.

We will update you with the latest information as it’s released.