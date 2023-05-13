CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., first responder officials say crews were dispatched to the area of Route 715 and Cottontail Lane, Chestnuthill Township, for a reported motorcycle crash.

According to officials, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene as well as state police.

Fire police have the road shut down as crews investigate the crash.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.