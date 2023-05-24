ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lackawanna County.

Officials said emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Route 307 and Blue Shutter Road for a reported crash at 6:00 p.m.

According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, the coroner has been called to the scene of the crash.

An Eyewitness News crew on the scene also noted a reconstruction unit was called to the crash.

Route 307 has been temporarily closed as crews work on the crash. There is no word on any other injuries in this crash.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.