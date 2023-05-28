UPDATE: The Luzerne County Coroner announced their department was called to Nanticoke Saturday afternoon to investigate a homicide.

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The coroner was called to a police scene in Nanticoke Saturday afternoon to investigate a woman’s death.

Luzerne County Coroner Jillian Matthews says her department was called to the 200 block of West Church Street Saturday afternoon to investigate a death.

Following an autopsy on Saturday, the coroner says they determined the manner of death a homicide.

The coroner has identified the victim as 27-year-old Lastarr Williams.

Investigators said Williams died due to multiple traumatic injuries sustained in a physical assault.

The Nanticoke Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest.