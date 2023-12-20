LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash that closed a section of I-80 east in Luzerne County Wednesday morning.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound is closed from Exit 262 (Mountaintop/Hazelton) to Exit 273 (White Haven/Freeland).

The estimated time of reopening is 12:00 p.m.

Details on the crash are limited, the corner has been called to the scene. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.