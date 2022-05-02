CANADENSIS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Barrett Township fire chief, a fire killed one man and two dogs early Monday morning.

Fire departments were dispatched to the 2400 block of Route 390 at 3:00 Monday morning for reports of a fire in a home. According to fire chief Grover Cleveland, it is believed that the fire began in a bedroom in the front of the house.

A woman and two children were able to escape the home unharmed. Cleveland says that one man, who has yet to be identified, and two dogs died. He also says that the house is a total loss.

The state police fire marshal was on scene with Barrett Township assisting in the investigation.

Barrett Township Fire Department responded and Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire provided mutual aid. Pocono Mountain EMS and Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department also responded to the fire.