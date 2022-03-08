One dead after early-morning fire in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out in Edwardsville on Tuesday morning left one man dead.

The fire started at the home around 5:45 Tuesday morning in the 160 block of Green Street in Edwardsville. Multiple companies responded to the fire. The Edwardsville fire chief says that one man died and one female was displaced.







Neighbors tell Eyewitness News there were three dogs who lived there, they are currently unaccounted for.

The chief says that there is damage to all three floors of the house but it is not a total loss. A state police fire marshal is investigating the fire.