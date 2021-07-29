Coroner called to crash on Route 220 in Bradford County, road shut down

MONROE TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bradford County coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Route 220 in Monroe Township, Bradford County.

According to a release from PennDOT, a portion of Route 220 is closed as a result of the crash.

PennDOT says the road is closed in both directions between Route 414 in Monroe Township and Route 2010 in New Albany.

They say a detour is being used in place on Wyalusing/New Albany Road and Route 6, as Route 220 is expected to be closed for several hours.

There is no word on the number of people involved in the crash, or the extent of any possible injuries.

Eyewitness News is on their way to the scene and will provide details as they become available.