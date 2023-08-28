EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Schuylkill County coroner was called to the scene of a collision Monday afternoon in East Union Township.

According to the Schuylkill County Communications Center, a two-car crash occurred in the 800 block of Route 924 (Main Boulevard) at the top of the hill below Sheppton and above Brandonville/Ringtown.

911 officials say the coroner was dispatched to the scene for one of the victims as both were trapped within their vehicles.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will have more information as it becomes available.