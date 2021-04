KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in the Trucksville section of Kingston Township.







Crews were called out just after 10:00 a.m. to Harris Hill Road in Kingston Township for a report of a fire.

One person was pulled from the home by emergency personnel.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as the become available.