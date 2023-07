BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner says their department was called to Sunrise Lake Drive, Bear Creek Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Luzerne County Communications Center tells 28/22 News Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre are handling the case.

There is no word on what may have led to the coroner getting called to the scene at this time.

28/22 will provide more information on this developing story as it becomes available.