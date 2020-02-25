Coronavirus impacts investments globally, experts say not to worry

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Coronavirus is having a global impact on investments.

The Dow Jones Index gave away all of its 2020 gains so far after Monday’s 1,000 point plunge.

Tuesday points to another turbulent day with Japan’s main Nikkei Index slumping 3.3%.

What does this mean for your investments? Should you buy, sell or sit tight?

Reporter Mark Hiller spoke with financial advisor Lou Ingargiola with I & M Wealth Advisors in Dunmore, Lackawanna County about financial strategy amid coronavirus concerns.

He said panic is not a financial strategy and is trying to calm investor fears. See the full report on Eyewitness News at 6pm.