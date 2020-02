HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Growing concerns over the novel Coronavirus is impacting all types of local businesses.

Hardware stores say they are running out of masks and suppliers say they cannot restock orders.





Local hardware stores and pharmacies have been selling out of masks as concerns over the novel Coronovirus grow.

A local pharmacists says he has already sold out of masks and gets questions every day from customers about how they can protect themselves from the virus.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have much more on how the virus is impacting local businesses on Eyewitness News at 6 pm.