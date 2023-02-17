DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— After some dancing how about cornhole for a good cause.

Nearly 50 cornhole teams came out Friday night to play cornhole to support and raise money for “Hope for Leukemia.”

“My great grandfather passed away from leukemia in 2008 and we got involved with the leukemia lymphoma society around 2009 so once I found out student visionary was a thing I nominated for it and was able to run,” said Laynie Buli from Jessup.

“So cornhole has become extremely popular recently and then the family that is sponsoring this event has ARMS which is a type of cancer so it kinda came in hand in hand with working with them,” added Buli

There was also a basket raffle and the event plans to wrap up at midnight.