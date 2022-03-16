STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The traditional Irish meal of corned beef is nearly sold out at Citera’s Meat Market in Stroudsburg ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

The owner, Mark Citera, said he was surprised at how popular the meal was in the Poconos when taking over Gary’s Meat Market.





He says they’re already sold out of the cabbage. A customer spoke to us about how he grew up eating the traditional meal and came to the meat market to purchase it specifically for St. Patrick’s Day.

