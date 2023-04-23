SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week marks a giant landmark for one local seafood restaurant, and they’re celebrating by giving back to the community. This week, Coopers Seafood House hits its 75th year anniversary.

The restaurant is celebrating the good ol’ days with some good ol” discounted prices.

The celebration includes more than food, with an auction, basket raffles, and some major prizes it’s all about community for coopers.

“It feels really good to give back to the community, with everything, with all the money that we are making is just give back to the community is just something you should, everyone should do. It’s such an honor it really is there is really no words for it just really feels great to be a part of this family and this community,” said Floor Manager Zach Cooper.

All of the proceeds from the baskets and auction are going to St. Judes Childrens Hopsital.