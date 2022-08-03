HONESDALE, WANE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Next month, The Cooperage Project is holding a classic bingo night with a twist.

On September 17 at 7:00 p.m, the Honesdale Theater will open its doors for a drag bingo night, where participants will experience a classic game of bingo hosted by hilarious and talented drag queens.

Participants will be able to play five rounds of bingo, with the chance to win prizes along the lines of gift cards to local businesses and Cooperage Project merchandise.

The hosts will be Pennsylvania based queens Miss Belle Pepper of Milford and Vinylchloryde of Honesdale. Belle won the title of Miss Stanhope in 2021, and has used her talent to raise over $40,000 for nonprofits, political candidates, and other causes.

The event will be fun for all ages, with a suggested $5 donation for entry.