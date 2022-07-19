LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Need somewhere to cool off in the heat? On Tuesday, the Lackawanna County Department of Human Services opened several cool locations for you to chill out.

With temperatures set to be in the 90s all week, the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging opened eight Healthy Aging Campuses and Senior Centers for people to cool off in. Here are their hours:

The Hillside Healthy Aging

Open Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Oppenheim Healthy Aging Campus

Open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm and 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Wednesday and Friday

1004 Jackson Street, Scranton, PA, 18504

Fallbrook Healthy Aging Campus

Open Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

185 Fallbrook Street Carbondale 18407

Mid Valley Senior Satellite Center

Open Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

310 Church Street Jessup, PA 18434

Jefferson Township Senior Satellite Center

Open on Wednesdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

487 Cortez Road Jefferson Township, PA, 18436

Dunmore Senior Satellite Center

Open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.

1414 Monroe Avenue Dunmore, PA 18509

Throop Senior Satellite Center

Open for meals on Mondays from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm

500 Sanderson Street Throop, PA 18512

Taylor Senior Satellite Center