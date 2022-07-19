LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Need somewhere to cool off in the heat? On Tuesday, the Lackawanna County Department of Human Services opened several cool locations for you to chill out.
With temperatures set to be in the 90s all week, the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging opened eight Healthy Aging Campuses and Senior Centers for people to cool off in. Here are their hours:
The Hillside Healthy Aging
- Open Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Oppenheim Healthy Aging Campus
- Open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm and 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Wednesday and Friday
- 1004 Jackson Street, Scranton, PA, 18504
Fallbrook Healthy Aging Campus
- Open Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 1:00 pm
- 185 Fallbrook Street Carbondale 18407
Mid Valley Senior Satellite Center
- Open Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
- 310 Church Street Jessup, PA 18434
Jefferson Township Senior Satellite Center
- Open on Wednesdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
- 487 Cortez Road Jefferson Township, PA, 18436
Dunmore Senior Satellite Center
- Open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.
- 1414 Monroe Avenue Dunmore, PA 18509
Throop Senior Satellite Center
- Open for meals on Mondays from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm
- 500 Sanderson Street Throop, PA 18512
Taylor Senior Satellite Center
- Open Monday and Tuesday from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm and Wednesdays for meal pickups only
- 700 South Main Street Taylor, PA 18517