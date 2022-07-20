PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As a heat wave moves through the area, the Pike County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) has a way for the community to beat the heat.

With temperatures in the 90s this week, Pike County AAA announced on Wednesday that the Pike County Senior Centers will now be open for use as Cooling Centers.

Members of the community can cool off and take a break from the sun at the Cooling Centers during these times at these locations:

Blooming Grove Center

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

150 Pike County Boulevard, Lords Valley, PA 18428

Lackawaxen-Shohola Township Center

Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lackawaxen Fire Department, Beisel Beck Road and Route 590, Lackawaxen, Pa 18435

Eastern Pike at Matamoras Fire Department

Wednesday and Friday 8:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m.

Matamoras Fire House, 506 Avenue Q, Matamoras, PA 18336

Bushkill Center at Saw Creek

Mondays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Top of the World Restaurant, 148 Cambridge Court, Bushkill, PA 18324

Bushkill Center at Pocono Mountain Lake Estates Club House

Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2095 Milford Road, Bushkill, PA 18324

The agency has a limited supply of fans available for those without access to adequate cooling systems. For more information contact the Pike County AAA office at 570-775-5550.