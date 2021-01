COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pocono Mountain Regional Police has lifted its ‘shelter in place’ recommendation.

According to a release from police, the recommendation was lifted around 3 am on Tuesday.

The recommendation was put into place after a series of shootings that occurred Monday night.

The release states that the investigation is still ongoing, but they believe the public is not in any imminent danger.