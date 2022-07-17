WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community came together Sunday night to connect with law enforcement through food and fellowship. The event was aimed at strengthening the relationship between police and residents with open conversations.

The city church parking lot was filled with families enjoying music, food, and colorful face paintings.

“I got a rainbow on my face,” said Grace Myers, resident of Cogan Station.

‘Cookin’ up Conversations’ with Williamsport police aims to bridge the gap between residents and members of the department.

“I’m really glad we found out about it because we weren’t doing anything today and it’s a great time to spend with the community,” stated Caleb Myers, Cogan Station Resident.

Police officers came dressed down and grilled burgers and hot dogs, which were all free to the public.

“We can kind of just eat together, listen to music, and network. Get to know each people as well. We have also, United Way. We also have people that do a lot of outreach things,” explained Raphael Mnkandhla the Lead Pastor of City Church.

Lycoming County United Way donated bikes for kids to win in a raffle. Residents could talk with officers and meet other families from the area.

“It’s important to see that they’re one of us and they’re serving our community just like we want to serve our community,” said Sarah Myers, Cogan Station Resident.

“Our police officers in the area, yeah just fun to hang out with them. I got to chat with a couple of them and yeah get to know them a little bit,” Caleb Myers added.

This is the second ‘Cookin’ Up’ event and each one is held in a different location including different neighborhoods in the city. Pastor Mnkandhla hopes to see more gatherings like this that focus on unity.

“You get to discover that we’re working towards the same goal. We’re working towards making our city better, we’re working toward loving and serving our people,” said Pastor Mnkandhla.