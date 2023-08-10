WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A case that shocked the area more than 30 years ago returned to Luzerne County court.

In 1992, Todd Tarselli was found guilty of first-degree murder after shooting 17-year-old Mark Bunchalk in the head nine times before strangling him with a phone chord during a KFC robbery in Hazleton.

Thursday morning, Tarselli appeared in court to appeal his sentence.

Tarselli was resentenced to 52 and a half years in prison. After a landmark 2012 US Supreme Court ruling that held juveniles cannot face mandatory sentences of life in prison without parole, Tarselli contested his sentence, arguing that he may have been a minor at the time of his conviction because the age of children is calculated differently in his birth country of South Korea.

Tarselli claims he was seventeen at the time of the shooting. He was granted a new sentencing hearing in 2021 by a Pennsylvania Superior Court.

He appeared in court hoping to be released. However, that did not happen as the judge re-sentenced him to 52 and a half years and Tarselli still has to serve more than 20 years.

William J. Watt, Tarselli’s attorney, says Tarselli remains patient and hopeful that one day he will receive parole.

“At some point in his life, he will have the opportunity for parol. We had hoped it would have been sooner rather than later,” said Watt.

His attorney says he understands the depth of his client’s actions.

“We understand the realities of the situation. He committed a crime that hurt a lot of people and there’s only so much he can do to make up for it. I’m confident that he did everything he could, but according to the judge, he didn’t think that was enough and we respect his decision,” Watt explained.

The family of the victim also appeared in court and they were emotional as they left the courtroom but were relieved he was returning back to prison.

“Based off the horrific nature of the crime and really the pain that it’s caused our family, friends, and community, I believe justice has once again been served,” said the sister of the victim, Doctor Tara Bunchalk-Orefice.

Tarselli has already served 31 and a half years and in around 20 more years, he will have the possibility of parole.