JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A convicted killer’s death inside of SCI Dallas has been ruled a homicide.

Edgar Gearheart, 24, was found dead inside his cell in January. A release posted from the coroner’s office says that death was a homicide caused by a ‘sharp force injury to the chest”.

Edgar Gearhart was just 19 years old when he stabbed to death his mother’s boyfriend, Robert Blake, in Sunbury.

It was no immediately known if charges have been filed.