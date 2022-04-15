EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A convicted felon from Pittston was sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm possession charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pablo Valentin, 44, of Pittston, was sentenced on Thursday to 5 years and 3 months in prison followed by a 3-year term of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute heroin and felon in possession of firearms offenses.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said that on February 7, 2019, Valentin was found in possession of heroin which he intended to distribute, along with a digital scale, packing material as well as items associated with selling narcotics.

Gurganus also explained that Valentin is a previously convicted felon, who unlawfully possessed two firearms, seized during the execution of a search warrant.