WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Northumberland County resident was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on June 15.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Alex Santiago, age 40, was charged with possessing a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm in Mount Carmel.

The maximum penalty for this offense is 10 years in prison, a year of supervised release, and a fine.