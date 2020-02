WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Jason Buchanan, 38, of Nanticoke was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 56 years in state prison.

He was convicted last year of raping a young girl in his Nanticoke home.

Detectives say the crimes were committed over a 7 year period.

His wife, Evalynn Buchanan, 37, pleaded no contest to child endangerment charges in 2019 for not stopping the crimes.

She was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison.