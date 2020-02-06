Controversy unfolding over job legislation

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Controversy is unfolding in Harrisburg over legislation that could help create thousands of jobs in our region.

House Bill 1100 was signed this week with bipartisan support.

Natural gas from northeastern Pennsylvania would be used to attract new businesses to the region.

Tax credits would also be given to those companies to set up shop in our area.

Governor Tom Wolf said he will not support the legislation.

Coming up on Eyewitness News at 6:00, we hear from people on both sides of the debate.