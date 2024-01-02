NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A controversy over emergency services happened in Luzerne County that involves the potential switch from an ambulance service that has served residents for many years.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci was at the city’s council meeting and she spoke with officials and community members about the possible switch.

The city of Nanticoke plans to dismiss the services of the Nanticoke Community Ambulance and instead name Hanover Township Community Ambulance as their primary emergency services provider.

Although the change was not voted on Tuesday evening, Allegrucci was able to speak with the mayor of Nanticoke and members of the ambulance service to learn more.

The city of Nanticoke could potentially be cutting ties with its local ambulance association in 2024 and it became clear right away at the first council meeting of the new year that residents were worried about the change.

“But what happens if all the ambulances are taken out and we need somebody? What do we do then?” said Larry Beck of Nanticoke.

But council decided it wasn’t time to make a decision, tabling it for a later date.

Talk of change began when Nanticoke’s Mayor, Kevin Coughlin, sent a notice informing Nanticoke Community Ambulance that the city will be using the services of Hanover Township Community Ambulance come February.

“The citizens of Nanticoke come first. We’re not fighting to kick anybody out or whatever, we’re worried about the service for the citizens of Nanticoke,” Mayor Coughlin said.

But the EMS Chief in Nanticoke Dan Shaw says the city has it all wrong.

“We’re hoping that the council and the mayor get both sides of the story and really understand what’s going on and what the consequences are to not having a Nanticoke ambulance respond to calls in Nanticoke,” Chief Shaw explained.

The association also says they don’t know why their services are being dismissed.

“We’ve been working really hard and there was no communication from them to us, “Hey this is where we’re at right now. What’s your guys’ response?” it was kind of just given to us as a surprise,” said Nanticoke Ambulance Association Deputy Chief Justin Bretzloff

Mayor Coughlin cited a lack of response times and communication that led to the decision.

Locals say they’re worried that not having a Nanticoke Ambulance could be a danger to the community.

“Myself and my wife, we’re getting up in age and what happens if there’s actually a bad accident? Who do we get by the time somebody comes?” Beck asked.

Mayor Coughlin says if the change is made, there will be an ambulance stationed at the Nanticoke Fire Department for city emergencies.

In the end, all parties hope to do what’s right for the citizens of Nanticoke.

“Hopefully we can further communication between our staff, city council, the mayor, and we can get to an end and they’ll know that no matter what we’ll always be here,” Bretzloff said.

The next Nanticoke Council meeting will take place on January 17 at 6:00 p.m. where they will vote on the switch of ambulance services.