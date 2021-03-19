Controversy continues over Luzerne County District Attorney seat

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There are new developments in a controversy regarding the District Attorney’s seat in Luzerne County.

An attorney representing Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis filed a court injunction Friday, in an effort to overturn an county council’s decision to declare her seat vacant.

Council voted March 9 to declare the seat vacant, arguing that the County Home Rule Charter prohibits the District Attorney from holding the seat because she is running for another public office as Salavantis is running for County Judge.

Salavantis maintains that her position is governed by state law and not the County Home Rule Charter.

Salavantis had said she would resign after her name was cleared to appear on the ballot for judge, which could be next week. Her first assistant Sam Sanguedolce would assume her duties.

The suit also asks requests that a County Judge appoint her replacement. County officials have not commented on today’s court action.