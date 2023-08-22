LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a controversy Tuesday at the Luzerne County Council Meeting after a vote to ask County Court to convene a panel to frame a charter amendment question for voters this November, but local advocacy groups call the plan misleading and showed up in force to oppose the idea.

28/22 News was at the meeting and just an hour before Luzerne County Council met, several advocacy groups publicly stated their opposition to a decision council had to make.

Many local voters also shared their opinions on the changes coming to local ballots.

Northeastern Pennsylvania action groups gathered outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse on Tuesday before the council meeting to oppose part of their agenda.

During the meeting council voted on and approved, a court ruling on a “Home Rule Charter” amendment question for the November 7 general election ballot.

Some local voters fear this will tarnish the county charter.

“Our county charter was put in place so, to get rid of nepotism, and cronyism, and partisanship, and this only brings all of that back,” said Luzerne County voter, Claudia Glennan.

If approved, the amendment would have eight provisions, one of which would vacate the current board of elections.

“What this does do is place five brand new members on a board of election in a presidential election year that also has a congressional election and a senatorial election,” said Michelle Rothenbecker, a Luzerne County voter.

Other Luzerne County voters welcome the opportunity for the public to make such decisions.

“I would like them to put forth it on a ballot, so then this way the voters of Luzerne County can vote whether or not we need to get rid of the board as it is and get a new board,” said Luzerne County Voter Theodore John Fitzgerald.

But with such a lengthy ballot question, a big concern at the meeting was that voters would not fully understand it.

“The referendum that is written merely asks, ‘Whether county council should appoint all five members of the board of elections,” The question does not reflect the drastic changes it would make to our charter,” another public commenter added.

“Any way you draft that question in one phrase is not gonna be transparent enough that the people are actually going to know what they’re voting on. If you don’t agree with one, you have to vote no on the whole thing. That’s not fair,” said Luzerne County Controller Walter Griffith Jr.

Another fear is that people will vote without actually reading the question.

“In Pennsylvania, a lot of times people just vote yes on referendum questions. They figure by the time it gets to them, it has been. It’s gone through a process, now that is not necessarily the case,” said Action Together NEPA and In This Together NEPA Executive Director Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich.

With Luzerne County consistently being in the national spotlight over elections, all parties say they agree that they just want a smooth election season.