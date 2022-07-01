GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY— State police said a contractor took a downpayment for work to be done on a property in Columbia County and then cut off ties with the client earlier this year.

Troopers said Chadwick Reichenback, age 51, took $4,000 upfront for work to be done on a 38-year-old male’s home in Greenwood Township.

Officials said Reichenbach failed to do the work he promised to do in April and stopped contacting the client.

Reichenbach was charged with two felonies on June 30 for receiving advance payment for services and failure to perform as well as theft by deception/false impression.