PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From gas prices to grocery bills, we’re all feeling the effects of inflation in one way or another.

That’s why more people in our area are turning to bargain shopping to cut back on spending.

Costs are going up almost everywhere we look. Wednesday 28/22 News stopped by a new business in Luzerne County that’s helping shoppers score deals.

A welcome sight for sore wallets. Check out the new “Allsurplus Deals” warehouse filled with discounted items in Pittston Township.

“We essentially run 24-hour online auctions out of this warehouse, you bid, win, and pay online. and then you make an appointment and come pick it up here at our warehouse,” said Meredith Diggs the marketing manager for Allsurplus Deals.

The more than 100,000-square-foot warehouse stores up to 50,000 items at a time.

It offers bargains on overstock and returned consumer goods while promoting a circular economy.

You can score deals on hot items like this for up to 90% off which can be a huge help when trying to save money.

It’s a good deal for both shoppers and the planet by re-purposing retail items that might otherwise end up in landfills.

“So, to be able to get that same great item that may have a little bit of box damage or may have a little bit of use to it and still be perfectly good for your use at home, it’s a great opportunity for anybody, right, who doesn’t want to save money,” explained Trevor Morgan the general manager at Allsurplus Deals.

Smart shopping is a top priority for many local consumers especially now as we head into the holiday season.

“Everything is just getting more and more expensive so with Allsurplus Deals we’re a great way to source what you need for your home and family every day, your hobbies, the fun things, things that you just want to really extend your budget,” added Diggs.

This is the company’s first location in northeastern Pennsylvania.

To learn more about it check out their website.