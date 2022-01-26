Construction tools and equipment theft in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft of construction tools and equipment in Hazle Township.

According to State Troopers, a job trailer owned by CE Ankiewicz Construction, located on Chestnuthill Drive was broken into on Friday, January 14, just before 2:00 a.m., and a number of construction tools and equipment were stolen.

Police say the lock on the job trailer had been cut and a suspected vehicle was observed leaving the location on camera.

The vehicle is a tan or gold SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon, and was last seen traveling northbound on Chestnuthil Drive towards State Route 924.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jason T. Zoshak at PSP Haleton at 570-459-3890.