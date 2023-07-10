LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Developers I (BPD-I) say pre-construction on the I-81 Susquehanna Bridge is starting Monday, July 10.

The construction will be on the I-81 Susquehanna Bridge and approximately nine miles both northbound and southbound from the New Milford Exit to the New York State Border.

PennDOT and BPD-I say there will be two lanes of traffic going in both directions. There will also be limited single-lane closures during off-peak hours.

This begins the first of five construction stages to be completed in 2028.