WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a huge construction project that has the potential to change energy infrastructure in Luzerne County for years to come, but it comes at a price.

The natural gas expansion, combined with a local sewer project, has Luzerne County residents hearing, and feeling its progress for miles around, and some residents say they’ve had enough.

For some people in Wyoming, it’s been 12 hours a day, five days a week for four, five, six months of constant construction taking place close to their home. Some residents say it’s not bad, others have a different view.

The project will extend across three counties in the northeast region, Luzerne, Monroe, and Northampton Counties, three counties in the southeast region, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware Counties, and one county in the southcentral region of York County.

Raymond Zelenski’s yard has had this black metal wall in the back of it for the last 5 months, but that wall doesn’t block the vibrations from coming through his kitchen during morning coffee.

“The wife said to me did you feel that and I said no I didn’t feel that but something strange I said but I did see my coffee in my cup move a little bit,” said Wyoming resident Raymond Zelinski.

The wall was put up to help reduce noise and dust, and for the most part, Zelinski says it’s worked.

“To be honest with you I don’t really have anything to complain about. Everybody needs gas you know. It could’ve been worse,” Zelinski explained.

But for others in the Wyoming community who live on Susquehanna Ave. It has been worse, and in addition to the pipeline project a sewer line project is also taking place.

To be clear, the sewer project is separate from the pipeline construction, but the combination has some neighbors at their wit’s end.

“It’s a disaster. They’re on the tree lawns. They’re are ripping up the tree lawns. The mud. The dirt. What they track up from down by the river is left all over the street. Our windows, our front porches are covered in debris,” one Wyoming resident explained.

“The best way I could describe it is like a really loud metronome, just a rhythmic ‘bang, bang, bang,’ and it will go on for hours,” said another anonymous Wyoming citizen.

28/22 News reached out to both Michels Corporation and Williams Companies for comment on the project and its progress.

“Construction is progressing on the Regional Energy Access expansion to enhance existing energy infrastructure and increase consumer access to clean, affordable natural gas in 2024. We acknowledge that the construction process can generate some short-term localized impacts, but we work to minimize those impacts to the greatest extent possible. We also strive to ensure residents near the project are informed of the various stages of the construction process.” Williams Investment Company Spokesperson.

Williams, in the statement, said residents with questions or concerns can email growthproject@williams.com.