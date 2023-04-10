SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Construction is underway to bring a vibrant green space to Downtown Scranton.

Scranton Tomorrow, the City of Scranton and Lackawanna County have been working together to transform the space on Wyoming avenue and Linden Street into a Pocket Park.

The space was once home to a dry-cleaning business.

After years of efforts to renovate the site, Scranton Tomorrow is excited to watch the space come to life for those who live and work downtown.

“It will be a beautiful green space, we’ll have a gazebo that will be offered for anyone to use for community programming such things as First Fridays, musicians, there’s going to be a lot of really pretty flowers and trees and a really great green space that’s going to really liven up this block and add a really great element to our downtown,” said Business Development Director Liz Baldi.

The Pocket Park is being made possible with a $400 State Department of Community and Economic Development Grant.

The goal is to have the park complete by mid-summer.