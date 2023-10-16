HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a construction equipment theft that occurred in Hazle Township.

State Police say on Friday, October 13, around 8:15 a.m. troopers from PSP Hazleton responded to a reported theft that occurred sometime between Thursday, October 12 around 6:00 p.m. and Friday, October 13 at 6:30 a.m., at a construction site located at the intersection of Arthur Gardner Parkway and Interstate 81 North.

PSP says unknown suspects went onto the property, broke into a locked trailer, and removed equipment that belonged to Baseline Contracting Inc.

Troopers say the following items were stolen:

GP3300 Generac generator – valued at $589

STIHL RB8000 pressure washer – valued at $1750

ECHO PB-3010H leaf blower – valued at $629

OZTEC BP50 concrete vibrator – valued at $1945

Troopers say the suspects took the items and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The items stolen add up to a total of $4,913.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.