Construction Begins on Gibson Township Municipal Building after a Fire

GIBSON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Rebounding from a fire that destroyed a municipal building in January.

Construction on the township’s new building started a couple months ago. The new building will consist of four garage bays and a township office area for meetings. In the fire, the township lost three trucks, snow plows and other equipment in the fire.

They’ve since been able to replace one of the trucks and all the plows. Supervisors tell Eyewitness News their insurance company paid out more than $450,000 in losses. Supervisors are using that money to get back on their feet.

“Oh it was disastrous but it’s like everything else, you’ll get through it,” said Township Supervisor Harold Shay.

The building is expected to be completed by the supervisors October scheduled meeting.