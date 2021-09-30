Construction begins for the new Bitcoin mining facility in Salem Township

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive new data campus from Talen Energy will begin construction soon in Luzerne County. After two years, the cumulus data center campus in Salem Township has officially broken ground.

Local officials and representatives from the department of community and economic development joined the Talen team to celebrate the milestone Thursday morning.

“So we’re gonna be constructing two sets of buildings. The first is gonna be a data center. It will be a large building that will house many computers. That will be used to store data for major companies like google and amazon and apple,” explained Dustin Wertheimer, from the Divisional CFO Talen Nuclear.

The campus will be a local source for jobs both in the near and long-term future.

“From a community perspective, that building will generate about 1,000 jobs during construction. Once in operation, it will have about 50 well-paying jobs in that building,” said Wertheimer.

The campus data center is only part of the groundbreaking.

“It’s a full campus groundbreaking, we anticipate we will start on foundations for building 1 in October and building 2 in November,” stated Wertheimer.

Building two will be a bitcoin mining facility that will also be run on-site. The campus development is being closely followed by Salem Township supervisors.

Who wanted to make sure that the company would be contributing to the local economy.

“One of the major concerns and focal points from the township has been for us to extend public water and sewer from Berwick up to the campus, including the folks from Salem Township. We’ve agreed to do that, the estimated cost is about 7 million dollars,” explained Wertheimer.

Campus construction is expected to be complete in the second half of 2022.