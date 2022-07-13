DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Protests continue after the Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Presidential historian Larry Cook said the decision was based on the 10th amendment.

“Which [The 10th amendment] says that if it’s not listed in the constitution, then it doesn’t fall under federal jurisdiction and it falls back to the states,” Cook explained.

Cook said the decision shows the current justices interpret the constitution differently compared to those on the Supreme Court nearly 50 years ago.

“That interpretation will upset a certain amount of people whenever it happens. Not just with this current case, but again we’re talking about the history of it. Since 1789, there have been people on both sides of these issues. Whatever justices are on the court at that particular time, how they see it, how they interpret it, hopefully they’re interpreting it how they think the constitution meant it to be,” Cook told Eyewitness News.

Regardless of which side of the aisle you fall on, Cook said everyone should exercise their right to vote.

“You never know if someone will go from that tier that you’re voting for will run for president or be nominated for a supreme court justice. Continuing on with that, very important to vote for your president because your president gets to nominate supreme court justices,” Cook explained.

“If the founding fathers are looking down on us today, what do you think they’re thinking?” Eyewitness News reporter Nicole Rogers asked Cook.

“This is America. You may not always be happy with what is going on, but this is America. If the founding fathers are looking down on us right now, I’m sure they’re thinking, yeah this is what we thought. The constitution is not cut and dry. It does change. It’s a living document. It gets amended. It gets interpreted. That’s how they meant it to be,” Cook concluded.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday aimed at preserving some access to abortion services.