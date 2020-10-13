Constable accused of attempting to cover up sexual assault, drug operation

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A constable is facing several charges after police say he falsified a statement regarding an alleged sexual assault and drug operation.

According to court papers a woman contacted the Luzerne County Communications Center through the radio of Pennsylvania State Constable John Shaskas of Dallas back in February.

When police arrived, they say Shaskas was outside the residence on Dolores Road in Wyoming in his constable’s uniform. While the victim was being readied for transport, she told medical personnel she had been assaulted by the homeowner, Jay Chepanonis. She was taken to the hospital and Chepanonis was arrested.

Shaskas gave a written statement that allegedly falsely implicated the female as a criminal and Chepanonis as a victim.

Police say a search of the Wyoming address revealed drugs, drug paraphernalia, pornographic images, and several media platform devices. Chepanonis’ cell phone was also seized. On it, investigators say they found text messages between the two men discussing the woman, drug purchases, and covering up evidence.

During a second interview, police say Shaskas admitted his initial statement was false. He also allegedly admitted to purchasing cocaine over 100 times from Chepanonis.

Charges against Shaskas include criminal conspiracy to recklessly endangering another person, obstructing administration of law, unsworn falsification to authorities and false reports to law enforcement.