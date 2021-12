EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Congresswoman is unharmed after a spokesperson says she was carjacked Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. in FDR Park in Philadelphia. Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint after a meeting in the park.

Statement from the Office of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon on today's incident: pic.twitter.com/fomScnWUXo — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) December 22, 2021

Her office issued a statement on Twitter, in which she thanked first responders for their efforts.