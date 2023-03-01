NEWPORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09) met with Newport Township officials to speak about the awarding of the largest federal grant in Newport Township history.

On Wednesday, Township Manager Joe Hillan, Fire Chief Jason Kowalski, and Fire Commissioner Mike Roke, along with other Newport Township officials met with Meuser to discuss the $564,761 grant awarded by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to replace a 45-year-old fire engine.

The grant was awarded to the Newport Township Fire Department through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

The Newport Township Fire Department will use the grant to buy a new fire engine, which will improve safety for volunteers and residents of Newport Township.