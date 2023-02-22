COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09) announced his office secured $1.725 million in Community Project Funding.

Congressman Meuser says the Community Project Funding will go to a flood control project in Bloomsburg and the surrounding Columbia County communities.

“This flood mitigation project will lead to increasing confidence for future businesses and residents by reducing long-term risks to their properties, encouraging private economic investment and leading to a better quality of life and peace of mind for many,” Meuser said.

Congressman Meuser says the funds received for the project would allow Columbia County to execute flood control projects in an effort to protect residents and local businesses from future flooding.